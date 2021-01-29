Advice over Covid-19 vaccines needed for MS patients

A rising number of people living with multiple sclerosis (MS) say they would like more advice so they can make a clear decision on whether to receive a Covid-19 vaccination.

Research from the MS Register asked 3,191 people with MS how they feel about taking a Covid-19 vaccine. Whilst the majority of responses (69.3%) state they would definitely have it, almost three quarters (72.4%) admitted they would benefit from more advice.

The research was part funded by the MS Society and the charity has been in touch with people who have unable to get advice from their clinicians due to the mounting pressure on the NHS.

Part of the concerns patients with MS have about receiving the vaccine comes from whether or not it will be effective in line with the other treatments they are taking. The research shows that 32% would like to know if the vaccine can make their MS worse and 23% want to know how effective it would be in light of their current treatment for MS.

The MS Society is now offering a free Covid-19 related helpline for callers wanting to know more about the vaccines and the disease.

Suki Bhadal, 47 a mortgage broker from Coventry living with relapsing MS, said: “My main concern is what the potential side-effects are. I know people will react differently to it, but the last thing I want is for it to weaken my immune system. I’ve lived with the unpredictability of MS for 12 years and it’s made me fearful of potential symptom triggers.

“MS has already sucked enough of the life out of me as it is, so I have to weigh up the risks – and to do that I need more information. I’m meeting my MS team next month and it’s at the top of my list to ask. But, ultimately, until I know all the facts I will not be railroaded into having it.”

Director of Research and External Affairs at the MS Society, Dr Sarah Rawlings, said: “It is completely understandable that given the complex nature of MS, many of our community have questions about Covid-19 vaccines. With the NHS under incredible pressure, we are hearing from people with MS who cannot speak to their MS team and so are desperately looking for information from charities like us.

“We’re working closely with medical advisers to update our Covid-19 information on our website. But we need the Government to support our efforts to communicate answers to the priority group’s important questions. It is really positive that most people with MS intend to have the vaccine, but during this incredibly anxious time it’s vital they have all the information they need to help make their decision.”