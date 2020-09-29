Peli BioThermal works with One Tree Planted on sustainability drive

Temperature controlled packaging company Peli BioThermal has worked alongside non-profit organisation One Tree Planted as part of its commitment to sustainability.

The company has planted 25 trees for each person who participated in its 2020 Biopharma Cold Chain Logistics Sustainability Survey. Working with One Tree Planted, the trees were planted at nine sites across the south west of Western Australia.

“Sustainability is at the core of our business as we work to ensure our products are recyclable and to offer reusable solutions to our customers,” said David Williams, president of Peli BioThermal. “Our work with One Tree Planted shows our growing commitment to making an impact outside our walls--through philanthropic efforts.”

A total of 51,241 seedlings were planted by One Tree Planted at Lake Toolibin, a Ramsar-listed wetland, and private properties registered with the Land for Wildlife programme. It’s hoped that the trees will create a habitat for native and migratory birds and a wildlife corridor for Chuditch and Woylies.

They will also improve habitat for the critically endangered western ringtail possum and help protect Lake Toolibin, the only freshwater lake system left in the Western Australian Wheatbelt, from secondary salinity. Planting began in June and ended in August.

Peli BioThermal is growing its focus on sustainability by linking its sustainability strategy to global efforts, particularly the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The organisation has identified goals that shape the future of Peli BioThermal’s sustainable development, including putting safety and fairness first, valuing communities, enhancing recyclability and reusability of products, and promoting resource efficiency.