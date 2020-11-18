Pharma Nord chosen for Covid-19 vitamin D clinical trial

A European pharmaceutical company has had its vitamin product chosen for a clinical trial assessing how vitamin D supplements can aid the immune system and protect against Covid-19.

× Expand Vitamin D

Pharma Nord’s Bio-Vitamin D3 will be taken by over 5,000 people as part of Queen Mary University of London ‘Coronavit’ study, which will take place over a period of six months. The study aims to find out if correcting people’s vitamin D deficiencies over winter can reduce the risk and severity of Covid-19 and other acute respiratory infections.

Pharma Nord’s Bio-Vitamin D3 was chosen for the study because of its use in other clinical trials and results from a number of studies which show its ability to raise vitamin D levels in the blood.

Participants of the study will be given supplements of vitamin D in two different strengths.

Half the subjects will be taking 20-microgram capsules, while the other half will be given capsules with 80 micrograms. The study is open-label and has no placebo group.

Bent Henriksen, Pharma Nord UK managing director, said: “To be chosen for one of the most important and high profile clinical trials in recent years is a real accolade for Pharma Nord and a hugely valuable seal of approval for the quality, safety and bioavailability of our Bio-Vitamin D3.

“The scientists at Queen Mary University are doing some amazing work in this field and it will be fascinating to see how the Coronavit study pans out.

“It was vitally important for them to choose a vitamin D supplement with a proven track record in clinical trials and documented evidence of its effectiveness in raising levels of vitamin D in the blood.

“Pharma Nord Bio-Vitamin D3 ticks both boxes in this respect and the fact that it is made to pharmaceutical standards is a further sign of quality which will be crucial when it comes to assessing the results of such a large-scale trial.”