Pharma packaging groups commit to support Covid-19 vaccine

Pharmaceutical packaging companies Gerresheimer, Stevanato Group and Schott have reaffirmed their commitment to supplying containers for any Covid-19 vaccine and treatment that is developed.

The CEOs of the companies wanted to make the statement to provide confidence to the global pharmaceutical supply chain in times of uncertainty. Each of the three companies manufactures type-1 borosilicate glass vials, used to store and deliver vaccines around the world.

“We stand ready to support the pharmaceutical companies in the fight against the pandemic,” said Dr Frank Heinricht, chairman of Schott’s management board. “We will do our utmost to provide the required containers in the best quality. The fact that 50 billion borosilicate glass containers are already deployed each year for a wide variety of vaccines and treatments, and that we have made significant investments to expand capacity makes us optimistic this can be achieved.”

“Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, we implemented all safety measures to protect our employees and deployed all available assets to secure our supplies to pharma companies,” said Franco Stevanato, CEO of the Stevanato Group. “To support the mass vaccination campaign and the ramp-up industrialization needs, we invested in increasing the manufacturing capacity of vials from borosilicate glass. Conscious of the role we play, we are committed to ensuring all patients around the world have access to the vaccines and treatments.”

“Facing the very challenging situation of a global pandemic, we will do everything to support any upcoming Covid-19 vaccine campaigns in close cooperation with our customers. In 2019 and 2020 we are investing more than ever to deliver the highest quality products with additional capacity. We are fully prepared to support the global market demand for potential Covid-19 vaccines with our vials and syringes being produced in our large production facilities in the US, Mexico, Europe and Asia“, added Dietmar Siemssen, CEO Gerresheimer AG.