Novasep expands HPAPI capabilities in France

Life sciences supplier Novasep is expanding its highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPIS) manufacturing capabilities at its Le Mans, France site, the company has announced.

Novasep hopes the expansion will help underscore its commitment as a CDMO for the production of targeted molecules to treat cancer. To support the expansion, Novasep is recruiting over 30 people for the site and is investing more than €4 million in the site.

The Le Mans facility was launched in 2017 with an investment of €17 million to deliver cGMP and antibody-drug-conjugates (ADC) batches to customers.

Dr Michel Spagnol, Chairman and CEO of Novasep said” "We are pleased to continue our development in strategic markets such as HPAPIs and ADCs, and to participate in the fight against cancer for the benefit of patients. Specifically, this expansion allows us to create more than 30 full-time jobs in Le Mans”.