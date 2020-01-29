EPM's guide to Pharmapack Europe

Our guide to Pharmapack Europe will help you prepare for one of the world’s premier pharmaceutical packaging and drug delivery events.

In recent years, the pharmaceutical industry has brought a flurry of new and innovative products to market, benefitting both patients and companies’ profit margins.

For packaging and drug delivery solutions suppliers, this has meant a demand for more multifaceted products that are able to both transport and deliver medicines to patients. This, coupled with the introduction of new packaging regulations, has led to contract packaging organisations taking a more significant role to produce more advanced packaging and drug delivery solutions.

Advances in the industry is what Pharmapack is all about and this year’s show is set to be no exception.

What to expect

With over 410 exhibitors expected to be attending the show, not to mention the 5,550+ visitors from over 100 countries, Pharmapack is set to represent the very best of its associated industries.

Visitors to the show will be able to see a who’s who of pharma packaging innovators, with companies including Aptar, Baumann, Nemera, SFM Medical Devices, SHL, Vetter and West Pharmaceutical Services, all attending to highlight their latest offerings and innovations.

It isn’t just big players though. Placed in the centre of the show will be the 2020 Start-up Hub, which is set to celebrate the young companies making an impact in the fields of pharmaceutical packaging, labelling, drug delivery device design and engineering.

To help showcase emerging companies’ products, Pharmapack’s Start-up Pitch will see exhibitors given the chance to pitch their company to a panel of experts, as well as a live audience of industry professionals.

Award time

Once again, the Pharmapack Awards return to celebrate the latest innovations from the pharmaceutical packaging industry.

Entrants featured across two categories - Health Product & Exhibitor Innovations - will be judged by a panel of independent industry experts, with the winners announced on the first day of the show.

This year, the two health product and exhibitor innovations categories will be judged by a jury of independent industry experts.

Last year, companies targeting connected health and drug delivery were especially recognised for how they adapted to increased manufacturing demands and patient needs, respectively.

Since last year’s show, important topics such as sustainability, patient centricity and connectivity have become more prevalent throughout the industry. It will be interesting to see how companies have responded and if those that have are recognised during the awards.

Innovation

Speaking of awards, every exhibitor innovation submitted to the Pharmapack Awards will be presented in the year’s Innovation Gallery, giving visitors a way to see the latest advances taking place across the industry.

For those wanting a more in-depth look at what’s on offer, be sure to take a guided Innovation Tour, delivered by industry experts to highlight the exceptional array of exhibitors throughout the innovation gallery.

Agenda

With 40 content sessions delivered by industry-leading experts, visitors will find a vast wealth of knowledge awaiting them once they arrive at the show.

Expect to see all of the key challenges within the industry covered across the show’s two days including: patient centricity; biologicals and biosimilars; drug delivery devices; sustainability and pharmaceutical packaging devices.

More so, the 2020 Technical Symposium, designed to promote exhibiting companies, will provide insight from pharma industry leaders on tackling the challenges and technical problems associated with novel approaches. This will include case-studies on pre-filled on body Injectors, drug-device combinations, drug repurposing, glass pre-fillable syringes, QBD and nasal delivery innovations.

This year will also feature the Learning Lab, situated directly on the exhibition floor, which is designed to inform visitors on the latest exhibitor products and services. Session highlights include a presentation by Hiroki Hasegawa, researcher at Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, on the best plastic vial & syringe for oxygen sensitive drugs and a talk from Arnaud Guillet, business development director at Biocorp on how smart devices are changing drug delivery.