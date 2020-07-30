Pharmapack Europe rescheduled to May 2021

Pharmapack Europe has moved its 2021 show date to later on in the year, the show organiser has announced.

The drug delivery and packaging show organised by Informa Markets was initially scheduled to take place on 27-28 January but has been moved to 19-20 May. The move comes after a careful review with key stakeholders, with the show still continuing at its usual location - Hall 7.2 at Paris Expo, Porte de Versailles.

Informa Markets hopes that by rescheduling the event early, attendees and exhibitors have enough time to adjust travel plans and avoid unnecessary expenses.

Stakeholders are still being encouraged to take advantage of Pharmapack’s new range of digital opportunities, such as the Global Pharma Insights platform, which details content and analysis from many on the industry’s experts.

Silvia Forroova, brand director at Pharmapack Europe commented: "We are in constant discussion with key industry stakeholders and Pharmapack partners to adjust how we deliver an event with the highest possible output and greatest value. So, we acted early and, by moving the event to springtime in Paris springtime, we will give ample time to adjust plans for what will be a magical and memorable edition of Pharmapack Europe.”

"Furthermore, to empower the dissemination of new ideas and technologies in the meantime, we will be providing our community with a carefully planned programme of digital opportunities to learn, connect, interact and stay completely abreast of the industry’s trends in the lead-up to the May event."