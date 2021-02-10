Phillips-Medisize collaborates to develop wearable injector

Phillips-Medisize, a designer, developer, and manufacturer of drug delivery, diagnostic, and medtech devices, has collaborated with Subcuject, an innovator of device platforms, to bring a wearable bolus injector to market.

× Expand PM Wearable Injector

The On-Body Delivery System technology, based on osmosis, is now available for the next stage of drug-specific wearable injector solution development following Subcuject’s intellectual property filing of the concept.

Jesper Roested, CEO of Subcuject, said: "We are very pleased to collaborate with Phillips-Medisize to complete the development and manufacturing needed to bring our product innovation to pharma customers successfully. Together, we can address the emerging need for inexpensive, prefilled, and single-use injectors that can deliver drugs at about 1mL per minute.”

The new Wearable Osmotic Bolus Injector is designed to be a low-cost, patient-friendly, prefilled wearable injector for single-use. The product uses osmosis to generate the force to complete a full injection cycle, requiring minimal components, which reduces development time and costs. Moreover, no additional electronics or batteries are required, resulting in further cost reductions and a lower environmental impact. Subcuject’s management team and board have decades of experience and a track record in medtech, pharma, and drug delivery.

Paul Chaffin, president of Phillips-Medisize, said: “Teaming with Subcuject to develop an affordable, versatile wearable injector leverages our combined strengths and global expertise in proprietary device platforms. We're excited to develop the technology and pave the way toward commercialisation.”

Subcuject and Phillips-Medisize are also exploring the opportunity to meet the growing demand for larger-volume drug delivery. The device will enable patients to self-administer certain medications instead of requiring healthcare professionals to do so in a clinical setting.

Paul Jansen, a drug-device consultant, and Subcuject board member, said: “The urgent demands for quality and affordable patient care are driving momentum across the entire drug-delivery sector, including the wearable injector segment. The collaboration between Phillips-Medisize and Subcuject combines technology innovation, proven engineering, and manufacturing expertise to speed and scale the realisation of this exciting new product.”