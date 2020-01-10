Think tank urges government to increase cancer spending

The UK government should match cancer funding to European levels to reduce socio-economic impacts on patients and carers, new research argues.

× Expand Cancer ribbons

A report produced between think tank Demos and pharma company Pfizer details the significant economic and social impact cancer has on patients and families across the UK. In particular, cancer costs the UK a total of £7.6 billion in lost wages and benefits every year. The report also highlights how cancer patients experience significant difficulties in the employment market after being diagnosed. The research estimated that 53% of patients see their income fall by at least one income bracket. Women are thought to be hit particularly hard – with 55% having to change their working patterns compared to 40% of men.

The social impact of cancer extends beyond the individual to friends and families as well. Demos found that 20% of cancer patients are currently being supported by a family member or friend who has had to change their working pattern.

To reduce the burden on cancer patients, Demos argues that the UK government should implement a ‘Finnish model’ of part-time sick leave entitlement. This would let patients reduce their hours and claim a reduced and relevant level of statutory sickness entitlement. Patients would be given more flexibility to manage work around their condition and could also boost the overall labour market for people with cancer.

The government should also raise NHS spending on cancer to the European average by 2030, a task which would require an extra £2.1 billion a year. The report also recommends that the government extend the 25% tax-free lump sum pensions freedom to diagnosed cancer patients under the age of 55 at no further cost; that all terminally ill citizens should be able to draw their pensions down in full with no penalties for previous drawdowns; and that the NHS commits to personalised care and set out plans for 2021 targets.

Commenting on the report’s findings, Sacha Hilhorst, senior researcher at Demos and Cancer Costs co-author said: “There are two big challenges facing cancer policy in the next decade. First, despite the upward trajectory of survival rates, our cancer outcomes still lag behind most comparable European countries – and the government needs to boost investment to catch-up. Second, as more and more people survive cancer, it is no longer acceptable to view cancer entirely through a healthcare lens. Policymakers now need to focus on a simple question: how can we help those affected by cancer – patients, families and communities – live freer and more fulfilling lives? There are a number of ways the government can do this now – extending pensions freedoms, introducing statutory carers leave and providing a flexible system of part-time sick leave entitlements that has had so much success in countries like Finland.”

Erling Donnelly, head of Oncology, Pfizer UK said: “This research shines a spotlight on the social and economic impact that cancer has on patients, their families and friends and the wider UK society. It is critical that government, NHS and industry work collaboratively with the cancer community at all levels to ensure patients and their families are supported throughout their individual cancer journey. By working in partnership, we can ensure our health and social care system is best set up to provide world-leading support for those affected by cancer.”