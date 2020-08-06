Professional development programme created for life sciences

Tangent, Trinity’s Ideas Workspace, has launched a professional development programme for life science companies to build a culture of creative thinking for digital transformation.

The course will be offered online and will be available to life sciences manufacturing organisations throughout Ireland.

As life sciences manufacturers across the world face increasing challenges in supply chain & production to meet rising demands, many are looking to accelerate their digital journeys to adapt their processes and working practices as required.

The impact of the sector’s success in Ireland in recent years has been significant with the IDA reporting investment of €10 billion into new biopharma and biotech production facilities, €39 billion worth of pharma, bio and chemistry produce being generated each year and 20 of the world’s top 25 pharma companies located here employing more than 30,000 people in 2019.

The programme combines the expertise and knowledge of Tangent with select industry partners in strategy, transformation and project management within the life sciences manufacturing sector. Over the course of 11 weeks, commencing 1st October, the part-time course will equip key individuals and leaders with the tactics and insights to apply digital strategic thinking to their business. The course is founded upon the principles of agile, design thinking and co-creation to provide an all-important foundation for resilience and agility to thrive in the future of sustained uncertainty.

Ken Finnegan, CEO at Tangent, said: “Organisations everywhere must quickly close the gaps between the skills their employees had yesterday and the skills they need to carry the enterprise forward. In life sciences manufacturing, the speed of new technology adoption has been exceptional but true success often hinges on how well-equipped an organisations’ teams are to tailor, adapt to and embrace these new digital solutions. In many cases, this requires new skills, new ways of thinking. We are excited to introduce this programme at a time when urgency is paramount. We have tailored a very specific course for this sector that will help leading organisations to develop their capabilities to react, be flexible and be ready for constant rapid change. We believe we can help them do just that.”

Tangent will apply its method of experiential learning to the programme with a combination of group sessions, project work, individual online coaching and practical implementation. The course will be delivered mostly through Trinity’s virtual learning environment. Core concepts such as using human-centred design thinking to create and implement strategies, new processes and culture change will be explored and applied to real-life, relevant challenges in a life sciences manufacturing environment. Follow-up coaching & mentoring will be made available within the subsequent months to all individuals completing the programme.