Promega to work with MilliporeSigma on advancing drug development using gene-editing tools

Life sciences group Promega has signed a license agreement with MilliporeSigma to advance drug development through new research products created using gene-editing technology.

× Expand Gene editing

The agreement will give Promega access to MilliporeSigma’s foundational CRISPR genome-editing technology. Promega will aim to create new research products for investigating endogenous biology, including those for drug development. This will give scientists the tools needed to better read the physiological or natural levels of protein expression, providing a more accurate understanding of protein behavior.

“This license further expands the potential of CRISPR, and, more importantly, gives scientists a new view into natural cell activity,” said Bill Linton, president and CEO, Promega Corporation. “This is quite a meaningful contribution to many areas of applied research in such fields as cancer and neuroscience.”

Research papers such as those in ACS Chemical Biology have detailed how the Promega HiBiT Protein Tagging System can be combined with CRISPR-Cas9-mediated gene editing to tag endogenous proteins and simplify their study under natural expression conditions.

“Under this licensing agreement, Promega plans to use our intellectual property to develop CRISPR- edited cell lines, which can play a major role in determining drug efficacy, toxicity and overall development,” said Udit Batra, CEO, MilliporeSigma.