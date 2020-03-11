QPS prepares bioanalysis lab to help fight coronavirus

Global contract research organisation (CRO) QPS has announced it is ready to analyse Covid-19 samples through the preparation of an access restricted bioanalysis lab.

× Expand Bioanalysis lab

In the race to find treatments and vaccines to combat the latest strain of coronavirus, companies need access to ready-to-use laboratories that can “safely manage and analyse samples from ongoing and new clinical trials focused on Covid-19,” explained Benjamin Chien, CEO of QPS.

“We’ve assembled an isolated, restricted access laboratory ready and available to support the life sciences community in determining the safety and efficacy of potential vaccines and treatments for Covid-19 as quickly as possible.”

The laboratory is based in Delaware Technology Park, Newark, in the United States, and has been granted a permit from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Department of Health and Human Services.

The “Permit to Import Infectious Biological Agency, Infectious Substances and Vector”, covers material including human/blood products, other bodily fluids, and tissues that may contain novel coronavirus (severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus SARS-COV-2).

“The scientists in our laboratories have the capability to handle materials contaminated with Covid-19,” Chien said. “To support drug companies as they respond to this public health threat, QPS has assembled an isolated, access restricted bioanalysis lab in Newark, DE, where QPS is prepared to conduct sample analysis for Covid-19 trials.”

“This infectious disease has spread quickly around the world, infecting tens of thousands of people and claiming thousands of lives. QPS offers its sympathies to those who have been affected and lost loved ones and extends gratitude to the governments, global health organisations, healthcare providers and life sciences companies working tirelessly to develop a treatment, and to contain and manage this outbreak.” Chien added.