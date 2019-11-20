Registration opens for SMi’s AI in Drug Discovery Conference 2020

SMi Reports: Registration is open for SMi’s inaugural AI in Drug Discovery conference taking place in London in March 2020.

AI in Drug Discovery

SMi is delighted to announce the highly anticipated AI in Drug Discovery conference which will commence on 16th-17th March in London. AI machine learning technologies have the potential to reduce drug discovery costs by an estimated US$70 billion over the next decade, and is therefore leading the way to shorter, cheaper and more successful research and development.

Unfortunately, there can be no AI revolution without first tackling data challenges, such as the lack of consistent and quality data. It is critical, therefore, for industry leaders to come together and discuss strategies to overcome this problem and further advance research in drug discovery.

This two-day agenda offers networking opportunities with VPs, heads, managers, directors and scientists within artificial intelligence, machine learning, drug discovery, R&D, medicinal chemistry, cheminformatics, molecular AI and other related industries.

Registration is live on the website and an early bird saving of £400 is available for bookings made before 29th November 2019: www.AI-indrugdiscovery.com/epmwl

Key topics will include:

Case studies from industry leaders in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology who have incorporated AI into their work.

How deep learning methods can be used for compound screening, de novo design, multiparametre optimisation and more.

Strategies for overcoming data-related challenges and data access.

Unique approaches such as fragment-based and network-driven drug discovery.

Key speakers attending:

Chair: Alexander Hillisch, Director, Medicinal Chemistry, Head of Computational Chemistry, Bayer

Featured speakers:

Andrea Pierleoni, Head of Artificial Intelligence, Healx Limited

Andreas Bender, Lecturer for Molecular Informatics, University of Cambridge

Andrew Leach, Head of Chemistry Services, EMBL-EBI

Christian Tyrchan, Teamleader Computational Chemistry, AstraZeneca Sweden

Christine Richardson, Principal Scientist, Computational Chemistry, Domainex

Darren Green, Director of Molecular Design, GSK

Friedemann Schmidt, Senior Scientist, Preclinical Safety, Sanofi

Friedrich Rippmann, Director, Global Computational Chemistry & Biology, Merck

Gerhard Hessler, Head of Synthetic Molecular Design, Sanofi

Govinda Bhisetti, Head of Computational Chemistry, Biogen

Graham Smith, Senior Medical Chemist, AstraZeneca

John Overington, Drug Discovery Informatics, Medicines Discovery Catapult

There will also be a post-conference workshop on 18th March:

Practical Application of Predictive Properties in Drug Design

For the full agenda and speaker line-up, the brochure is available to download online. Register at www.AI-indrugdiscovery.com/epmwl

The AI in Drug Discovery Conference 2020 will take place on 16th-17th March in London, UK.