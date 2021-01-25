Research collaboration targets new treatment for schizophrenia

A new drug target for the treatment of schizophrenia is being investigated in a partnership between the University of Oxford, the Earlham Institute, and global pharmaceutical companies Biogen and Boehringer Ingelheim.

× Expand MRI

The project is the first to be funded by the international Psychiatry Consortium, which was set up as a £4 million collaboration between seven global pharmaceutical companies, and two leading research charities, convened and managed by the Medicines Discovery Catapult.

The collaboration will utilise a newly designed technical approach to assess which proteins are selectively produced by the kalirin gene in the human brain, and how this differs from other human tissues.

Once this is understood, the researchers may be able to identify the proteins that represent the most promising drug targets for the potential treatment of schizophrenia, how they affect the function of cells, and begin to develop drugs to alter their function.

Liz Tunbridge, associate professor at the University of Oxford, and lead investigator for the study, said: “We desperately need new treatments for schizophrenia because current drugs can cause side effects, do not work for everyone and do not improve all the symptoms. However, it has been difficult to improve this situation because of our limited understanding of the changes in the brain that underlie schizophrenia. This exciting collaboration will enable us to start the long journey from genetic research to the development of new drugs. Ultimately, we hope that our research will one day lead to new medicines that improve the lives of people with schizophrenia.”

Dr Hugh Marston, head of Department CNS Diseases Research at Boehringer Ingelheim said: “Schizophrenia is a serious mental health condition that alters a person’s perception of reality, impacts how they think, feel, and behave. Current treatment options leave significant room for improvement through the development of new therapeutics. We recognize the importance of finding new solutions for people living with neuropsychiatric disorders with our innovative CNS research program as a key focus area at Boehringer Ingelheim. As this program focuses on improving our understanding of the mechanisms that underly these complex disorders, we are pleased to be part of this first research project of the Psychiatry Consortium. We hope a successful completion will make a real impact on the development of innovative treatment options.”

Diana Gallagher, head of External Innovation, Biogen added: “At Biogen we recognise the enormous impact psychiatric disorders have on mental health. The significant gap in treatment options leaves many with poor long-term quality of life and disability. Being part of the Medicines Discovery Catapult (MDC) Psychiatry Consortium, builds on Biogen’s recent licensing and partnership of later-stage drug candidates for psychiatry, and participation in this project, and its successful outcome, could inform our thinking on neuropsychiatric disorders where Biogen will aim to develop new treatments for patients.”