Roche to work with Oncimmune to better understand immune response in cancer patients

Immunodiagnostics company Oncimmune has signed a further contract with Roche to profile autoantibodies in patient samples collected during cancer immunotherapy trials.

Following on the completion of a successful foothill project with Roche, which was undertaken over the last two months, this new contract provides Oncimmune with the opportunity to further contribute to the understanding of individual patient responses to immunotherapy through immune profiling.

The project will explore the baseline and on-treatment autoantibody profiles as biomarkers in patients that received cancer immunotherapy, using Oncimmune’s proprietary SeroTag biomarker discovery platform.

This contract will commence immediately, with initial results scheduled to be provided to Roche within three months, and project completion by November 2020.

Dr Adam M Hill, CEO of Oncimmune said: “This significant contract with Roche not only builds upon the excellent collaborative work between the Oncimmune and Roche teams in recent months, but it strikes to the heart of understanding as to why cancer patients have differing responses to the same immunotherapy.

“Since acquiring Oncimmune Germany last year, we have grown the pipeline of potential commercial projects with major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and this contract, the largest we have signed to date, provides further evidence of our ability to convert pipeline opportunities into contracted revenues.

“I look forward to announcing future projects with our partners over the coming weeks, and further unlocking the potential of our autoantibody platform to improve patient outcomes.”