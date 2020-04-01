Roquette launches online platform for drug developers

A free, online “Innovation Hub” has been launched by pharmaceutical supplier Roquette for scientists and drug developers requiring immediate access to research and chemical formulations.

Roquette has launched the interactive digital platform to help companies find solutions to common formulation challenges so that they can achieve optimal drug processability and enhanced tabletability while reducing a drug’s time-to-market.

The platform has been launched alongside the company’s virtual pharmaceutical assistant “Rosa”.

“We recognise that the scientific community is determined to collaborate more than ever before,” said Rajeev Gokhale, head of Pharmaceutical Sciences at Roquette. “Innovation Hub supports the digital transformation happening on the bench by more rapidly addressing formulators’ challenges in pre-clinical stages, while allowing developers direct access to our own scientists and their deep level of know-how and scientific expertise.”

In particular, Innovation Hub offers scientists and developers an opportunity to analyse formulations, read existing Roquette technical research and inquire directly to the company’s customer technical support team. The platform’s content addresses common formulation challenges ranging from encapsulation and taste-masking, to solubilisation, long-term stability and timed-release considerations.

Roquette aims to update the platform with additional information such as specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), application examples, novel manufacturing techniques and analytical data.

“We are especially pleased to be able to offer this platform to our scientific partners at a time when it’s even more critical to help shorten drug development outcomes,” added Kelsey Achenbach, head of Marketing for Roquette’s Global Pharmaceutical business unit. “Starting with 13 of our most trusted excipients for direct compression, we’ll be adding more products featuring our complete portfolio in the months to come. We truly look forward to helping make the formulation process faster and more efficient, while making things easier for our customers to interact with our scientists in an on-demand fashion.”

The web-based platform is free and available to use at www.roquette.com/innovation-hub.