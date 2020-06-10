Royal Society of Chemistry's Emerging Technologies Competition now open for entries

The Royal Society of Chemistry has announced its Emerging Technologies Competition 2020 is now open for entries.

× Expand Competition

Now in its eight year, the competition searches for European companies who are developing the most novel, innovative and promising chemistry. The award includes a share of £160,000 no-strings funding and support to help companies accelerate their products or services. The competition welcomes submissions across its core categories of Health, Energy & Environment, Food & Drink and Enabling Technologies.

The programme enables emerging companies and start-ups to engage and learn directly from multinational partners and judges including AstraZeneca, Boots, Croda, Johnson Matthey, Pepsico, Pfizer, Reckitt Benckiser, RSSL, and Unilever.

Jo Reynolds, director of Science & Communities at the Royal Society of Chemistry, said: “In this incredibly challenging year, we are proud to begin inviting applications to our Emerging Technologies Competition.

“Chemistry has a prominent role to play in developing solutions to Covid-19 and a wide range of pressing societal challenges. Through this competition, agile tech innovators, start-ups and spin-outs have a huge opportunity to show how they can contribute to tackling some of the critical issues facing the world today.

“Many of our highly experienced judges have been closely involved in the competition since its inception in 2013, and we are very much looking forward to seeing the creative ideas and innovations that are going to help shape the world of tomorrow.”

Each winner of the competition will win £20,000 prize money alongside 12 months’ one-on-one support from a specially assigned Royal Society of Chemistry mentor, and a further £20,000 available as a business acceleration grant.

The competition is free to apply to and welcomes applicants from the UK and Europe.

To apply or for more information, log on to rsc.li/ETC-20.