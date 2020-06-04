India-based Sai Life Sciences sets up first European hub at Alderley Park

A fast-growing contract development and manufacturing organisation in India is to establish its first European hub at Alderley Park, part of the Bruntwood SciTech network.

× Expand Alderley Park

Sai Life Sciences works with biotech and pharma companies to help accelerate the discovery, development and manufacture of complex small molecules. The company hopes to support the launch of 25 new medicines by 2025. Sai Life Sciences is currently working with a range of small-to-large pharmaceutical companies and will now join a community of over 200 science and technology businesses at Alderley Park.

Sai Life Science’s lab at Alderley Park will enable integration between the rest of the company’s service offerings across the US and India.

Andrew Kennedy, vice president and Manchester site head at Sai Life Sciences, said: “Alderley Park’s world-class facilities make it the perfect place for us to set-up a Centre of Excellence for Small Molecule API Process Development that will have a positive and lasting impact on the future of healthcare. To achieve our goal of supporting the development of 25 new medicines by 2025 it’s important that we’re part of a community that is dedicated to nurturing science and innovation, and with access to some of the finest pharmaceutical talent, excellent travel links and a broad range of businesses across the sector, we’re looking forward to establishing our first European base here at Alderley Park.”

Sai Life Sciences will be the first India-headquartered company to be located at Alderley Park and will join organisations such as the Medicines Discovery Catapult. The company will have access to over 5,000 sq ft of research, development and kilo laboratory space to help it support its customers.

Dr Kath Mackay, managing director Bruntwood SciTech - Alderley Park, added: “The arrival of Sai Life Sciences to Alderley Park is not only testament to the strength of the facilities on offer here, but to the community we have built and the collaboration opportunities that this presents. Their move brings contract development and manufacturing to Alderley Park, cementing our position as a global destination for all things life science.

“As a business dedicated to drug discovery and development – something that’s particularly important at the moment – we’re proud Sai Life Sciences chose to establish its first European base here at Alderley Park and join the Bruntwood SciTech network. We look forward to supporting the team as they play an important role in the development of the life science sector.”