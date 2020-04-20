Sanofi teams up with Luminostics to explore self testing for Covid-19

Sanofi and Luminostics have signed an agreement to evaluate a collaboration on a self-testing solution for Covid-19, using Luminostics’ technology.

× Expand Covid-19 Test

Under the agreement, Luminostics would contribute its technology for consumer-diagnostics for COVID-19 testing while Sanofi would bring its clinical research testing experience and capabilities. The goal is to provide a smartphone-based solution that eliminates the current need for healthcare professional administration or laboratory tests.

Alan Main, executive vice president, head of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare, said: “This partnering project could lead to another important milestone in Sanofi’s fight against Covid-19. The development of a self-testing solution with Luminostics could help provide clarity to an individual – in minutes – on whether or not they are infected. Following this week’s announcement of an unprecedented partnership with GSK in the hunt for a vaccine, our company’s ambition is to continue to find other ways to help solve this pandemic situation.”

The companies hope to bring a consumer-based test that can detect Covid-19 with high sensitivity and specificity from respiratory samples within 30 minutes. It is based on Luminostics’ technology that uses a consumer smartphone’s optics, controlled by an iOS/Android app paired with an inexpensive adapter, in combination with “glow-in-the-dark” nanochemistry and signal processing artificial intelligence.

The diagnostic platform is composed of:

an iOS/Android app to instruct a user on how to run the test, capture and process data to display test results, and then to connect users with a telehealth service based on the results;

a reusable adapter compatible with most types of smartphones; and

consumables for specimen collection, preparation, and processing.

During the current Covid-19 crisis it became obvious that rapid, reliable mass testing is one of the key strategies for successful containment of a pandemic outbreak. While point-of-care tests were made available relatively quickly - although not in a sufficient quantity - no over-the-counter (OTC) self-testing solution is currently available. A rapid self-testing solution would come with advantages, including:

access and availability to patients at thousands of points-of-sale including e-commerce;

no further interpersonal contact necessary to conduct the testing, thereby lowering the infection risk for patient, HCP, and laboratory staff; and

immediate availability of results allowing fast decision making, providing consumers both public health and out-of-pocket cost benefits.

Sanofi is already engaged in multiple clinical trials evaluating current treatment options (Kevzara and Plaquenil) in patients suffering from Covid-19 as well as two vaccine programs.

Based on Luminostics’ existing technology and protypes, both companies envisage to start development activities in the coming weeks. In parallel, both parties expect to execute a final collaboration agreement including a plan for accelerated ramp up of necessary manufacturing capabilities. If development activities can be successfully conducted, the aim is to have an OTC self-testing solution ready before the end of 2020, subject to obtaining required regulatory clearances.