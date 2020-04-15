Sanofi & GSK to develop vaccine for Covid-19

Pharma giants Sanofi and GSK are collaborating to develop a vaccine for the Covid-19 virus, the two companies have announced.

The companies are aiming to have the vaccine made available by the second half of 2021, and will begin phase I clinical trials later this year.

The vaccine will be based on a combination of a protein-based antigen together with an adjuvant. Sanofi’s S-protein Covid-19 antigen is based on recombinant DNA technology which has produced a genetic match to the proteins found on the surface of the virus. Sanofi will utilise its baculovirus expression platform to encode the DNA sequence of its S-protein Covid-19 antigen for the new vaccine.

GSK will contribute its pandemic adjuvant technology to help reduce the amount of vaccine protein required per dose, allowing more vaccine doses to be produced and hopefully protect more people.

“As the world faces this unprecedented global health crisis, it is clear that no one company can go it alone.” says Paul Hudson, chief executive officer, Sanofi. “That is why Sanofi is continuing to complement its expertise and resources with our peers, such as GSK, with the goal to create and supply sufficient quantities of vaccines that will help stop this virus.”

“This collaboration brings together two of the world’s largest vaccines companies.” says Emma Walmsley, chief executive officer, GSK. “By combining our scientific expertise, technologies and capabilities, we believe that we can help accelerate the global effort to develop a vaccine to protect as many people as possible from Covid-19.”

The companies have entered into a Material Transfer Agreement to enable them to start working together immediately, and have also set up a Joint Task Force to mobilise resources from both companies.

Sanofi’s development of the recombinant-based Covid-19 vaccine is being supported through funding and a collaboration with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). The companies plan to discuss funding support with other governments and global institutions prioritising global access.

“Strategic alliances among vaccine industry leaders are essential to make a coronavirus vaccine available as soon as possible,” says BARDA Director, Rick A. Bright. “Development of the adjuvanted recombinant-based Covid-19 vaccine candidate holds the potential to lower the vaccine dose to provide vaccine to a greater number of people to end this pandemic, and help the world become better prepared or even prevent future coronavirus outbreaks.”