Sanofi to acquire Principia Biopharma for $3.6bn

French pharmaceutical company Sanofi is to acquire a US-based late-stage biopharmaceutical company in an effort to strengthen its research and development (R&D) capabilities.

Sanofi will acquire Principia Biopharma for $3.68 billion and its portfolio of Bruton Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) inhibitors focused on treating autoimmune diseases. The acquisition on Principia and its BTK portfolio will add to Sanofi’s efforts to accelerate and build a range of treatments for autoimmune diseases.

BTK is found in the signalling pathways of key innate and adaptive cell types of the immune system. By blocking or disrupting these signalling processes, it’s thought that this can help stop inflammation and tissue destruction related to autoimmune diseases and perhaps target some of the underlying pathophysiology.

Principia’s BTK inhibitors are based on the company’s Tailored Covalency platform which is designed to improve small molecule design and development. The platform enables the design of both irreversible covalent small molecule inhibitors that are more selective with less off-target effects. The optimised target residence time has potential to deliver a desired efficacy with a stronger safety profile.

In 2017, Principia granted Sanofi exclusivity to develop and commercialise its BTK inhibitor ‘168 in multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases. In June this year, Sanofi enrolled the first patient into a Phase 3 programme for the BTK inhibitor ‘168 focused on multiple sclerosis. Sanofi has said that the Principia acquisition will enable it to expand the development programme to evaluate indications beyond central nervous system diseases.

“This acquisition advances our ongoing R&D transformation to accelerate development of the most promising medicines that will address significant patient needs,” said Paul Hudson, Sanofi chief executive officer. “The addition of multiple BTK inhibitors to our pipeline demonstrates our commitment to strategic product acquisitions in our priority therapeutic areas. Full ownership of our brain-penetrant BTK inhibitor ‘168 removes complexities for this priority development program and simplifies future commercialisation."

“The Phase 2b data in relapsing multiple sclerosis showed the strong potential of ‘168 to address disability and disease progression, and triggered the start of Phase 3 studies across the full spectrum of MS. Through this acquisition, we will be able to expand and accelerate development of BTK inhibitors across multiple indications. Both ‘168 and rilzabrutinib, have ‘pipeline in a product’ potential, and we look forward to unlocking their full treatment benefits across an array of diseases,” said John Reed, global head of Research & Development at Sanofi.

“Principia’s successful design and development of a whole portfolio of BTK inhibitors for immunology is aimed to transform the treatment for patients with immune-mediated diseases. By combining with Sanofi, we will bring significant resources to expand and accelerate the potential benefits of these therapies. The benefit of developing several BTK inhibitors will allow us to target specific organ systems for optimal patient benefit. The merger will provide global resources to get these novel therapies to patients faster,” said Martin Babler, president and CEO at Principia Biopharma.