Sartorius expands manufacturing capabilities in the UK

Life science research partner Sartorius is to open a new manufacturing facility in Havant, Hampshire, UK.

The opening will mark the relocation of over 90 employees to the new facility, which is located just a few miles away from the company’s former site in Portsmouth. The company hopes that the new facility will attract skilled engineers from who can design and manufacture a range of systems for the biopharmaceutical market. These will include chromatography columns and time- and cost-saving filtration systems which are crucial manufacturing injectable drugs used to treat cancer and diabetes and for producing vaccines to prevent the spread of viruses.

“The new facility in Havant will be an important part of our global operations network as it will enable our business to grow to meet the requirements of the expanding industry,” said Dr Thorsten Peuker, head of Operations, BPS Systems at Sartorius.

The 58,000 square-foot facility will include a 28,000-square-foot production area, alongside a 4,000-square-foot customer test lab to demonstrate the functionality of Sartorius equipment.

“The new facility increases Sartorius’ capacity to deliver support in all areas of our business and provide the highest quality equipment and services to our customers,” added Peuker.

The opening comes alongside over €400 million worth of investment from Sartorius to expand its manufacturing capabilities around the world to meet the high demand from the growing biopharmaceuticals market.