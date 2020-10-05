Schedule for CPhI & Pharmapack 2021 announced

Exhibition organiser Informa Markets has released its full listing of pharmaceutical event dates for 2021 at the opening of the first CPhI Festival of Pharma, taking place between 5-16 October.

× Expand Tradeshow

The pharma schedule includes one further event in 2020: CPhI China, 16-18 December (hybrid event, combining live in-person with virtual). In 2021, all eight international CPhI editions will return in full along with Pharmapack Europe.

The 2021 events will be enhanced by digital elements, providing greater networking and learning opportunities to the global pharma industry, with the complete pharma portfolio resuming late spring onwards.

Adam Andersen, group director of the Pharma Portfolio at Informa Markets, said: “We are thrilled about coming together with the pharma community again at CPhI Festival of Pharma, and we wanted to give details of all our pharma events for the year ahead. In 2021 we are implementing a hybrid model of events delivery, with virtual and online offerings, as well as live editions to provide greater flexibility to pharma companies and executives.”

To ensure the highest possible attendee safety, the organisers are working closely with local governments and authorities, and all future pharma events will feature the Informa AllSecure enhanced health and safety standards – providing the most robust at-event biosafety measures, spanning dozens of special safety protocols, the organiser states.

Andersen added: “Over the last 31 years, CPhI has created a unique platform to unite specialist communities dedicated to improving healthcare. We provide a place where professionals can meet, exchange knowledge and do business. But it’s the real-world impact of their work that inspires us to continually adapt our offering to meet their needs. So, while our events are tailored to regional requirements, their reach and significance to patients is truly global.”

Confirmed pharma event dates include:

16-18 December 2020: CPhI China (hybrid, live + virtual)

27-29 January: CPhI India

14-16 April: CPhI Japan

19-20 May: Pharmapack Europe

22-24 June: CPhI China

4-6 August: CPhI SEA

10-12 August: CPhI North America

31 Aug-2 Sept: CPhI Worldwide

26-28 September: CPhI MEA

11-13 October: CPhI Korea

23-25 November: CPhI India