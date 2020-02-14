Schott breaks ground on new facility

Packaging company Schott has broken ground on a new production facility for sterile pharmaceutical primary packaging.

× Expand Shovels

The company is investing around $3 million in a new plant to be built at its Müllheim site in Germany. Schott aims for the site to be completed in 2022, where it will create an additional 100 jobs to the existing 280.

Schott states that the production facility will be equipped with the latest cleanroom technology, with the site also boasting a pilot centre for new technology, a logistics centre, and an integrated administrative area.

Schott Sterile prefillable polymer syringes will complement the product portfolio of SCHOTT in Müllheim in the future. Photo: SCHOTT

The site will be responsible for producing sterile prefillable polymer syringes that will complement Schott’s product portfolio of glass vials.

Site manager Bernhard Langner explained: “The construction of this new production facility represents an enormous reinforcement of our site here in Müllheim. In addition to pharmaceutical glass vials, we will now have sterile, prefillable polymer containers and here in particular syringes, as a second pillar.”

“The city of Müllheim warmly welcomes Schott’s expansion, which will further strengthen our prospering business location between Basel and Freiburg. We are particularly pleased about the high level of investment, the significant increase in jobs and the fact that SCHOTT is so clearly committed to our city,” said Martin Löffler, the mayor of Müllheim.

“After we just significantly expanded capacity by adding new production lines at our competence center for polymer syringes in St. Gallen and recently completed the installation of the new lines there, the construction of the new plant in Müllheim represents another important step in the strategic expansion of our polymer business," explained Mario Haas, head of the Polymer Solutions division.