Scientist who set up Lighthouse Lab recognised as a BioBusiness Mover and Shaker

A scientist instrumental in helping set up the UK’s diagnostic response to Covid-19 has been named in the BioBeat 20 Movers & Shakers in BioBusiness 2020.

Dr Sally Price, who is the head of Cell and Translational Science at Medicines Discovery Catapult (MDC) was chosen for her work in setting up the Alderley Park Lighthouse Lab, which has formed part of the UK’s response to testing people for Covid-19.

Dr Price was recognised by BioBeat as a leader in the field of ‘Collaboration: Accelerating the innovation pipeline’, after she worked with a team of volunteers to set up the lab from scratch in just four weeks at the start of the pandemic.

Dr Price led the sourcing and training of nearly 300 scientists to deliver testing for Covid-19 with the project taking just four weeks to get the first results.

The site is now able to process up to 50,000 samples in a 24-hour period. To achieve this, Dr Price led her team to develop a rigorous but rapid training programme, centred on delivering quality results for high throughput screening, and leveraged her scientific network to recruit prime candidates.

“First and foremost I am proud of the unrelenting hard work of staff across MDC to deliver an expert testing programme on an unprecedented scale,” Dr Price said.

“It is an honour to be named a BioBusiness Mover and Shaker and I’m grateful for the support and opportunities MDC have provided, especially for female scientists, which has helped me reach this position. Being named as a female scientific leader alongside such names as Jane Osbourne and Bakul Gupta is truly humbling.”

Being recognised in this competitive field, Dr Price credited her strong support network for helping her reach the position she is in.

She said: “My mentors, male and female, have been invaluable in their support and guidance along the way. Having peers who understand the work/life challenges we face in this industry, along with the strong support of my family, has propelled me forwards and reminded me that the only limits are those we impose upon ourselves. I think it’s important to acknowledge that women are different to men – we each bring different strengths to our roles and that is a benefit to the overall proficiency of any organisation.

Dr Price concluded: “Along with the support of the amazing team, my work in the creation of Alderley Park Lighthouse Lab is one that I will look back on with immense pride and has taught me that nothing is impossible.”