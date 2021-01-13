Scottish pharmacy teams up with medtech company to help reduce antibiotic resistance

A community pharmacy in Inverness has entered into a partnership with a medtech company to help tackle antibiotic resistance in healthcare.

× Expand Antibiotics

Lochardil Pharmacy will work with Odx Innovations to speed up the development of the Odx’s rapid diagnostic test, which is aimed at helping clinicians correctly prescribe antibiotics for urinary tract infections (UTIs).

For the partnership, Lochardil Pharmacy will serve as a sample collection point for volunteers enrolled in clinical research. The research will be used to help Odx gain regulatory approval for its diagnostic medical technology. Odx’s test is aimed at helping clinicians decide whether treatment for UTIs is needed, potentially reducing antibiotic misuse. If treatment is needed, then medical staff can choose the most effective antibiotics much faster than the standard culture and sensitivity.

Pharmacy manager, Lisa MacPherson said: “We recognise the value of the research and it is exciting to be able to collaborate with ODx.

“At the moment if someone has a suspected UTI an antibiotic will be prescribed, and a sample sent for testing. It can then take up to three days for the results to come back and confirm whether the prescription given was the right one.

“It would make a massive difference for a patient to be able to get the right antibiotic after an hour, and not three days. With a UTI, especially in older patients, your condition can deteriorate very quickly. It is really important to get the right treatment as soon as you can.”

ODx chief technology officer, Dr Ben Wicks said: “It is a tremendous boost to our work to have the support of pharmacies and the NHS to secure these vital samples from willing patients who suffer from UTIs. Over 13,000 tests for UTIs are performed in the Inverness area each year. We hope ODx technology will make a really positive impact for people in the Highlands, Islands & Moray who are supporting our development work. By collaborating locally, we can make a difference globally.

“Lochardil are established as a friendly community pharmacy and recently won Community Pharmacy of the Year at the 2020 Scottish Pharmacy Awards demonstrating their commitment to their local residents and businesses. We are thrilled to be working with their team.”

John Mitchell, director of Lochardil Pharmacy said: “It’s great that research and development which could make a difference globally, is being carried out here in Inverness. These are difficult times, so it is good to see ODx thrive and help create jobs.

“We are delighted to be part of the effort to address this important need.”