Upperton launches screening tool to support drug development

UK-based contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) Upperton Pharma Solutions is launching a screening platform to support companies with the rapid development of both standard and complex drug products.

× Expand Formulation

The company’s UpperSolvTM platform integrates its existing formulation capabilities with a biopharmaceutical assessment, streamlining the early development process by clearly identifying the most appropriate formulation strategy for clinical success.

Upperton hopes that its new platform can provide a robust, streamlined pathway to clinic. The screening process is designed to provide strong scientific evidence based on in vitro and in vivo data to help progress to formulation optimisation in less than eight weeks.

UpperSolvTM outlines the process for rapid parallel screening of several processing capabilities including amorphous solid dispersion by spray drying, micronisation, lipid-based formulations and amorphous form formation by milling, and provides materials for a comparative pharmacokinetic assessment.

This allows Upperton Pharma Solutions to investigate, evaluate and recommend the most likely to succeed development pathway to our clients.

Dr Andrew Naylor, director of R&D at Upperton Pharma Solutions, explains: “There are many excellent APIs with clinical potential out there, but lots of these have challenges around solubility or dissolution. Having the ability to rapidly identify a route to overcoming any solubility or dissolution limitation formulation allows our clients to successfully progress their product development in a timely and efficient way.”

Dr Richard Johnson, founder and CEO at Upperton Pharma Solutions, added: “The integration of formulation screening and pharmacokinetic assessment in this cost, material and time efficient protocol presents Upperton’s clients with solid scientific data which will direct them to choosing the formulation development strategy most likely to succeed in the clinic first time.”