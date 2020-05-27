Select NHS patients to be given remdesivir as Covid-19 treatment

Select patients on the NHS with Covid-19 will soon be able to access the anti-viral drug remdesivir to help speed up their recovery.

× Expand Remdesivir

The treatment, which is an anti-viral drug against Ebola, is still undergoing clinical trials. Early data however show that it can shorten the time patients recover from Covid-19 to around four days.

Patients who are likely to benefit the most will be prioritised for remdesivir, with allocation being based on expert clinical advice. This is due to the drug’s currently limited supply.

The drug, developed by pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences, has been made available within other countries as well, such as in the US, where it was given emergency use authorisation from the FDA.

The decision comes from the Early Access to Medicine Scheme, alongside the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Minister for Innovation Lord Bethell said: “This shows fantastic progress. As we navigate this unprecedented period, we must be on the front foot of the latest medical advancements, while always ensuring patient safety remains a top priority.

The latest, expert scientific advice is at the heart of every decision we make, and we will continue to monitor remdesivir’s success in clinical trials across the country to ensure the best results for UK patients.”

Dr June Raine, MHRA chief executive, said: “We are committed to ensuring that patients can have fast access to promising new treatments for Covid-19.

We will continue to work closely with the Department of Health and Social Care and other healthcare partners on protecting public health in the UK by prioritising our essential work on clinical trials, access to medicines, and the development of vaccines.”