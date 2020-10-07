SGD Pharma launches packaging for CBD oils at CPhI Festival of Pharma

SGD Pharma has launched a new full packaging solution dedicated to the cannabidiol (CBD) oil market during the CPhI Festival of Pharma.

The launch comes as the global demand for CBD increases, both for medical and wellness purposes. In 2018, the global CBD market was valued at $4.6 billion and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.2% from 2019 to 2025.

SGD Pharma’s new solution, titled Ensiemo, is a glass dropper bottle solution which includes an option for child-resistant closure and a tamper evident (TE) seal to ensure safety and integrity. SGD Pharma states that Ensiemo is ideally suited to both prescribed and non-prescribed (Over The Counter) CBD products.

The product meets international regulatory standards and is available in 10ml, 15ml and 30ml bottles, in clear or amber glass, with two teat types on offer for CRC, and a range of pipette tip shape options.

Combining the company’s extensive pharmaceutical packaging expertise with the need for compliant, safe packaging for CBD oils, SGD Pharma has developed Ensiemo – a glass dropper and bottle offering that meets international regulatory standards.

Najet Mebarki, senior product manager at SGD Pharma, explains: “The global CBD regulatory landscape is evolving rapidly. Our dedicated team has developed a full regulatory package to provide CBD producers with peace of mind that their packaging for new CBD oils complies with the necessary regulations, demonstrated by our CRC certifications and US and European Pharmacopoeia compliance. We are well placed to bring our knowledge of compliance in pharmaceutical packaging to the dynamic CBD market.”