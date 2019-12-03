Smart dosing provider receives 100% reliability tests for adherence improving pill bottle

Robustness tests from Elucid’s trial of its smart pill bottle have so far reported 100% reliability.

The smart dosing provider is conducting a series of robustness tests on its smart pill bottle to see if it could withstand everyday wear and tear. So far trials have reported Elucid's pill bottle has shown 100% reliability, the company states.

Pill Connect, was developed to prompt patients to take their medications on time and also to let the doctor to know if the patient has dispensed. The prompt comes from an app on their mobile phone which when acknowledged ejects a pill from the smart bottle.

The system provides a record for the healthcare professional of when and where the patient responded to the prompt on their phone and the successful ejection of the pill or tablet but also allows an immediate intervention.

If a dose is critical it allows the doctor or other healthcare professional to chase up the patient by a call or text to find out if there is a problem or they need further prompting.

Figures from the OECD estimate poor adherence contributes to nearly 200,000 premature deaths in Europe per year, with an estimated cost of $105 billion per year in avoidable hospitalisations, emergency care, and outpatient visits.

Elucid CEO James Burnstone said: “We have several top tier Pharmas, CROs, CMOs, and the NHS really interested in trialling it on; very high value drugs; those where it is critical for the patient; and in clinical trials where accurate data is essential. What we needed to prove is that the technology is very robust and can stand up to day to day wear and tear. Since September when we made an improvement to the bottle we have had 100% reliability which is very encouraging.”

How the Pill Connect system works