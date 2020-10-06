Sobrera Pharma and Recipharm collaborate on Alcohol Use Disorder treatment

Swedish life science company, Sobrera Pharma, and global contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), Recipharm, have entered into an agreement for the formulation development and manufacturing of SO-001, a new oral treatment for Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD).

SO-001 is already taking part in a phase II study designed to test the efficacy and safety of the new therapy which acts through dopamine. Data gathered from preclinical and clinical testing will form the basis for the development of a unique new product to be developed at Recipharm’s Centre of Excellence in Oral Solids.

Bernard Pluta, president, Development Services at Recipharm, commented: “Alcohol addiction is a common but serious health problem all over the world, lacking effective treatments. As such there is strong demand for new and improved therapies to help better manage this condition. We are very proud to be able to work with Sobrera on such an important project and we believe that our excellent capabilities at our Centre of Excellence in Oral Solids, will be very valuable assets throughout the partnership".

Commenting on the partnership, Ann-Charlotte Rosendahl, CEO of Sobrera said: “Increased alcohol intake is strongly related to increased mortality and morbidity and, every year over 3 million people globally die in alcohol related illnesses and accidents. A more efficacious, easy to use product, is much needed to reduce high risk alcohol consumption. This product potentially offers us an opportunity to bring significant value to patients and family and to lessen the socio-economic burden of AUD”.