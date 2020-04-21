Sphere Fluidics wins Queen's Award for Enterprise

A University of Cambridge spin-out has been awarded a Queen’s Award for developing single cell analysis systems for drug discovery.

× Expand Award

Sphere Fluidics was given the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for Innovation for its progress in patenting, developing, and globally commercialising technology that can help scientists rapidly accelerate biopharmaceutical discovery and development.

The company’s platform makes it possible for researchers to encapsulate and screen millions of individual cells or molecules in a single day, rapidly accelerating drug discovery. Underpinning Sphere Fluidics’ products is its proprietary microfluidic technology that allows for the high throughput analysis of isolated cells using less costly and more effective sampling means.

Sphere Fluidics spun out from the University of Cambridge in 2010 and now employs 31 people.

Dr Frank F. Craig, CEO, Sphere Fluidics, said: “We are immensely proud to have our pioneering approach to single cell analysis recognized with a Queen’s Award for Enterprise. This is a testament to the hard work and expertise of our dedicated team who have a deep understanding of the challenges faced by researchers in drug discovery, therapeutics and diagnostics.

Sphere Fluidics’ technology is specifically designed to increase the chances of finding that rare molecule or cell that could lead to a life-changing medicine. Our systems help make the development of new biopharmaceuticals faster and more cost-effective, improve monoclonal antibody screening, cell line development, and overall efficiency to help accelerate research into new therapeutic modalities. Our technology is highly innovative and is covered by 148 international patents and 18 trademarks.”