Sterling Pharma Solutions acquires ADC Biotechnology

Global contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), Sterling Pharma Solutions, has announced the acquisition of UK-based ADC Biotechnology, a company specialising in development services for antibody drug conjugates (ADCs).

× Expand Acquisition

ADC Biotechnology’s North Wales facility will rebrand to become part of the Sterling Pharma Solutions global network. The teams will establish a centre of excellence for bioconjugation and ADC development and manufacturing services, combining Sterling’s experience in cGMP manufacturing with ADC’s expertise and its available facilities at Deeside.

Through a multi-million-pound investment, Sterling will support the growth of ADC Biotechnology’s capabilities, which include growing and developing the existing bioconjugation technical services team and expanding the analytical services team particularly in the cGMP area. As well as this, the team will develop and establish cGMP bioconjugation/ADC manufacturing at Deeside in 2022.

Kevin Cook, CEO at Sterling Pharma Solutions, said: “We are delighted to confirm the acquisition of the ADC Bio business, this investment provides us with the opportunity to offer a wider portfolio of services to our customers in the fast growing ADC and bioconjugation market, as well as providing additional services to existing ADC Bio customers.

“Integrating our HPAPI capabilities with the expertise already found at Deeside means that we will also be able to offer the development and manufacture of toxin linkers. This is an exciting time for both businesses as we embark on a period of growth and diversification to ensure we always stay ahead of the next innovation. I’d like to welcome all ADC Bio employees to the Sterling family.”

Alan Raymond, executive chairman of ADC Bio, added: “This is fantastic news for our employees and our customers; targeted investment in both people and processes will allow the team to continue supporting important advances in drug development with additional services, and importantly with the additional support and experience from the Sterling team.”