Stevanato Group to support US biopharma with tech centre

Pharmaceutical packaging provider Stevanato Group has announced it is opening a Technology Excellence Centre (US TEC) in Boston Massachusetts.

× Expand US map

The Italian-based company is opening the US centre as a way to support biopharmas throughout their drug development journey. It will offer a full-service approach for companies - from early phase to commercialisation and lifecycle management.

The move comes in response to the growing demand in US biologics for integrated analytical offerings and project management services.

Stevanato Group is aiming to open the centre in late September, with technology and knowledge transfer from the company’s Italian laboratory being finalised in the fall.

One way in which the Technology Excellence Centre will support biopharmaceutical companies will be in selecting the right glass container for their product. Stevanato Group states that companies making the right choice during the early-stage of product development ensures better compatibility with drug and container closure systems, as well as container closure system integration into drug delivery devices.

"R&D represents a key driver for Stevanato Group's growth. From its outset, the US TEC will advise on materials science, chemistry, and engineering performing many added value analytical tests focusing on container closure characterisation as well as fill&finish development and optimisation. In the second phase, we will be adding customised solutions dedicated to product development and functional testing of primary containers and drug delivery devices. Located in the cradle of biotech, US TEC can easily integrate within the product development team and the value chain of our local customers.", says Paolo Patri, Stevanato group chief technology officer.

"As pharma companies are under pressure to find more effective and safer treatments rapidly, more clinical trials take place, and new emerging therapies are developed and tested. Being in the US, we can offer timely solutions for robust product development for these therapies. With our dedicated team of subject matter experts, we work as a single point of contact coordinating internal resources and our best-in-class network of partners and consultants", added Abizer Harianawala, site leader at Stevanato Group's US TEC.