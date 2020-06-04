Sygnature Discovery expands with acquisition of Alderley Oncology

Sygnature Discovery, an integrated drug discovery and pre-clinical services provider has acquired Alderley Oncology to strengthen its oncology and immuno-oncology capabilities.

Alderley Oncology is a focused in vivo pharmacology service provider that works alongside biotechs, pharmaceutical companies and academics working in the field. Based at Alderley Park, the company offers a variety of in vivo services for cancer drug discovery.

Sygnature Discovery will use the acquisition to add in-house expertise in the design, conduct and interpretation of pivotal oncology in vivo pharmacology experiments that help identify promising pre-clinical candidates. These assessments also help define the path to the clinic and identify the anticipated patient populations who might best respond to treatment.

“We are delighted to be joining Sygnature Discovery. We look forward to working with them as part of the wider team serving the oncology drug discovery community, and patients living with cancer,” founder of Alderley Oncolody, Jane Kendrew.

"We are pleased to welcome Jane and her colleagues to Sygnature Discovery," says Dr Stuart Onions, director of Research Management at Sygnature. "The team’s expertise in oncology and immuno-oncology in vivo models will significantly enhance our integrated oncology provision, delivering further value to our integrated projects for clients and, importantly, allow us to more efficiently and effectively deliver potential new therapeutics into pre-clinic development."

Sygnature CEO Dr Simon Hirst added that the new capabilities will help the company build on its track record of success for clients: "The acquisition of Alderley Oncology expands and enhances our drug discovery services portfolio, and further boosts our on-going investments in oncology," he said.

"We have already delivered five oncology pre-clinical candidates for clients. Sygnature has an expanding portfolio of integrated programmes in oncology and immuno-oncology with clients in the USA and Europe. The added expertise gained from Alderley Oncology will greatly assist in advancing these projects into pre-clinical development."