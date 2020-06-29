Symbiosis to manufacture AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine for clinical trials

Pharmaceutical services provider Symbiosis has signed a supply agreement with AstraZeneca in which it will manufacture the company’s Covid-19 vaccine for AstraZeneca sponsored clinical trials.

× Expand Symbiosis

Under the agreement, Symbiosis will sterile manufacture AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 recombinant adenovirus vaccine known as AZD1222, for AstraZeneca sponsored clinical trials.

The move follows a number of other deals the pharmaceutical giant has signed in order to bolster its manufacturing capacity for its Covid-19 vaccine. This includes a licensing agreement with the University of Oxford for the global development, manufacturing, and distribution of the AZD1222 vaccine candidate.

Colin MacKay, founder and CEO of Symbiosis said: “Our team is immensely proud to be able to make a highly meaningful contribution to the global fight against Covid-19 and the urgent efforts to develop a successful vaccine.

With many years of direct experience manufacturing medicines and vaccines of this nature for clinical trials and commercial markets, we are delighted to be able to leverage our expertise and competitive strengths to accelerate the development of this vaccine for AstraZeneca and to add value to the project.”

Scottish government Minister for Trade, Investment and Innovation Ivan McKee said: “It is fantastic to see the continued success of Symbiosis in Scotland, and I applaud the vital work they are undertaking.“Symbiosis’ collaboration with AstraZeneca is a great example of how Scotland’s world-leading life sciences sector is working with partners across the globe to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. Our life science sector has long been at the forefront of innovation and pioneering medical treatments, and we will continue to support the industry as we work together to tackle coronavirus.”

Chief executive of Stirling Council, Carol Beattie, said: “This is a monumental moment in the global fight against Coronavirus, and I’m incredibly proud this vaccine will be produced here; it underlines the home grown, world class talent and research ability available in Stirling in the life sciences and manufacturing sectors, which span all stages from novel start-up to internationally acclaimed, high growth businesses such as Symbiosis.”