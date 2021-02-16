Takeda Ireland invests €36m in cell therapy facility

Biopharmaceutical company Takeda Ireland is investing $36 million in its Grange Castle facility to support the supply of a cell therapy treatment throughout the European, US and Canadian markets.

The investment will be used to support the expansion of the company’s cell therapy production facility and is estimated to create around 100 new jobs over the next three years.

Commenting on the announcement An Tánaiste and minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar, said: “I’m really pleased Takeda Ireland is expanding in Grange Castle, creating 100 jobs over the next three years. Our highly skilled workforce is just one of the reasons why Ireland is recognised as a global hub for biopharmaceutical companies like Takeda. I wish them every success with their expansion plans.”

Thomas Wozniewski, Takeda Global Manufacturing & supply officer, commented: “The investment to expand this state-of-the-art cell therapy production facility highlights the importance of cell therapy for Takeda. The expansion of the cell therapy manufacturing line in Grange Castle will help us to serve more patients worldwide, and it underlines our commitment to Ireland as a key country. With its advanced use of digital technologies, the cell therapy manufacturing lines in Grange Castle are a testimony to our innovation capabilities.”

Paul Keogh, Grange Castle Site head, commented: “Since beginning operations in 2007, the Grange Castle site has grown from strength to strength thanks to a great team and strong investment in our people and technology. The investment announced today further highlights Grange Castle as a trusted manufacturing site in the network and that’s something we are very proud of.”