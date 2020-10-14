Talking Medicines joins Tech Nation growth programme

Data intelligence provider Talking Medicines has joined Tech Nation’s Applied AI 2.0 Growth Programme.

Tech Nation’s Applied AI 2.0 Growth Programme was launched to support deep tech companies in scaling up and becoming leaders in their sector.

Talking Medicines uses advanced artificial intelligence (AI) to provide pharmaceutical companies with real-time data intelligence. The company was launched in 2013 to create new ways of capturing the digital voice of the patient. The company uses a collection of tech tools to capture and analyse the conversations and behaviour of patients at home. Through this, Talking Medicines is able to build data points to deliver trends and patterns of usage across medicines, enabling pharma companies to see how confident patients are in their medicines.

Talking Medicines now joins other companies such as Skyscanner, Darktrace, and Monzo in the programme.

Dr Elizabeth Fairley, COO, Talking Medicines, said: “Our aim is to help people take the right medicines that have the best chance of working for them. Pharmaceutical companies are becoming more aware of the need to measure the performance of drugs and identify strategies for improvement post launch. Our systems use AI to cleanse and structure information from millions of conversations and direct patient-use data.

“Being selected for the Tech Nation’s Applied AI 2.0 Growth Programme has happened at just the right time for us to take our scalable data intelligence product to the next level. Through this programme we are keen to push our boundaries, connect with the very best in AI and learn as much as we can.”