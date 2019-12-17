BHP opens new Irish testing facility for pharma and medtech

A new laboratory in Ireland is the first to offer a complete elemental impurity testing service for the pharma and medtech sectors.

× Expand BHP Lab

The facility was opened by the testing provider BHP Laboratories following significant investment by the company into its facilities over the last 12 months.

The new facility was officially opened by Pat Breen, TD, minister for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection.

The investment by BHP will enable the company to meet existing client needs and to expand into UK and European markets.

Commenting on the investment and expansion, Dervla Purcell, laboratory manager at BHP Laboratories said: “Our customers within the pharmaceutical and medical device industries are regulated by very strict quality control requirements and want to work with accredited and approved laboratories. They also want to reduce lead times for testing. Our investment comes on the back of significant growth in the number of customers looking for our services in the past few years.”

“The new cleanroom sample preparation facility along with the ICP instruments complement our existing in-house techniques, such as GCMS, LCMS and HPLC, and allows us to offer a complete testing package to clients where time and compliance are critical,” she continued.

Speaking at the official opening, Pat Breen, minister for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection said: “As a premier independent and multidisciplinary laboratory in Ireland that is already employing over fifty people, I am very pleased that it continues to expand its business in the Mid-West region. The work conducted by BHP ultimately allows the pharma, life sciences and MedTech industries to continue producing innovative new products which will be sold on global markets. Collectively we are enhancing the competitiveness of the Irish economy while helping to create the jobs of the future.”

“BHP’s investment and expansion in Limerick will potentially pave way for even greater levels of regional development and that aligns with a critically important element of our Future Jobs agenda. I wish the company every success for the future,” the minister continued.