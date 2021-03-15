The MedTalk Podcast - the future of pharma manufacturing

At the end of 2020, the European Commission released its Pharmaceutical Strategy, examining the challenges of medicines manufacturing in Europe including things such as drug shortages, sustainability, and the lessons that can be learned following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here, European Pharmaceutical Manufacturer editor Reece Armstrong speaks to Richard Daniell, head of commercial at Teva Europe about the strategy and some of the most important points for improving manufacturing for medicines across Europe.

