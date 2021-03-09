The MedTalk Podcast - a lasting change that's good for the heart

Med-Tech Innovation News editor Ian Bolland speaks to Amy Lovegrove, director of UK clinical operations, and Tash Brown, marketing manager at iRhythm Technologies, to discuss its offering the in the field of stroke and cardiac care through its Zio device.

They discuss how Zio has been used during the Covid-19 pandemic, technological adoption in the NHS, and whether the pandemic has accelerated technological advancement and adoption for patients and service providers.

Subscribe on iTunes, Soundcloud and Spotify for the latest episodes.