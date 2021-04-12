The MedTalk Podcast - A world without antibiotics

European Pharmaceutical Manufacturer editor Reece Armstrong speaks to Dr Henry Skinner, who has recently been appointed CEO of the AMR Action Fund - a collective venture set up in collaboration with the World Health Organisation to raise investment for pharma companies developing new antibiotics to combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

As one of the world's most pressing health issues, Dr Skinner discusses the dangers of AMR, why new incentives are needed for antibiotic development and what the AMR Action Fund is doing to bring about 2-4 new antibiotics by the end of the decade.