The MedTalk Podcast - Debating the EU & AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine lawsuit

Ian and Reece are joined by Joe Barnes, Brussels correspondent from the Daily Express as the trio discuss the latest developments in the ongoing dispute between AstraZeneca and the European Commission over COVID-19 vaccines.

As well as differing approaches to procurement to the UK, they touch upon the approvals process, promises from manufacturers supplying vaccines going forward and the merits of so-called “vaccine passports.”

