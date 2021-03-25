The MedTalk Podcast - On Report

Recorded before they got a chance to thank Matt Hancock, Ian and Reece are back to discuss more news related to the pandemic, as well as another potential re-organisation in the NHS, investment in the UK life sciences sector and another report surrounding the digitisation of healthcare and medical technologies.
MedTalk - On Report
You can read the reports mentioned in this episode below:
Public Policy Projects: Digitisation of Healthcare and Medical Technologies
publicpolicyprojects.com/blog/publica…echnologies/
Life Sciences Competitiveness Indicators 2020 assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/governme…port.pdf
NHS Whitepaper – Working together to improve health and social care for all