The MedTalk Podcast - On Report

Recorded before they got a chance to thank Matt Hancock, Ian and Reece are back to discuss more news related to the pandemic, as well as another potential re-organisation in the NHS, investment in the UK life sciences sector and another report surrounding the digitisation of healthcare and medical technologies.

You can read the reports mentioned in this episode below:

Public Policy Projects: Digitisation of Healthcare and Medical Technologies

publicpolicyprojects.com/blog/publica…echnologies/

Life Sciences Competitiveness Indicators 2020 assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/governme…port.pdf

NHS Whitepaper – Working together to improve health and social care for all

www.gov.uk/government/publicat…social-care-for-all