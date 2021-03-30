The MedTalk Podcast - We're jabbing, I hope you like jabbing too

Ian and Reece are back, though they might be tripping over and getting their words muddled up, they talk about Covid-19 vaccines. Recorded on 19th March, the duo touch upon vaccine approvals, the stance of the European Union when it comes to vaccine protectionism, the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and why Donald Trump is encouraging people to get the vaccine.

There is also brief discussion about when a public inquiry in the handling of the pandemic should come about. With new issues of Med-Tech Innovation News and European Pharmaceutical Manufacturer landing, they offer a sneak peek of what their readers can expect.