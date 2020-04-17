Tracelink prioritises Covid-19 support, donates $1m to relief efforts

Digital solutions company TraceLink has announced a range of measures to help ensure the continued delivery of medicines and supplies during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company has launched three new products to help pharmaceutical companies track products throughout their supply chains, enabling them to tackle drug shortages and resolve any issues with external partners.

Made available on the TraceLink Opus Platform, the company’s new range of products include:

Agile Issue Management: The centralised network-based system to identify, track and resolve supply partner issues in real-time. Agile Issue Management connects internal teams with external suppliers and downstream customers to manage unforeseen supply chain disruptions and resolve them faster.

Drug Shortage Intelligence: When supply and demand experience massive fluctuation, drug shortages are inevitable. By leveraging the power of TraceLink's network data and advanced analytics, TraceLink's Drug Shortage Intelligence solution provides network wide insights into supply and patient demand, allowing customers to accurately predict and prevent drug shortages, ensuring critical medicines are available to every patient.

Smart Distribution Tracking: By integrating Internet of Things (IoT) with product serialisation, this solution will provide full track and trace visibility for the secure delivery of vaccines, test kits and high-value products.

TraceLink has also announced a $1 million donation to Covid-19 charitable relief efforts. The company is also accepting grant proposals from charities and organisations around the world that are leading Covid-19 research and relief efforts.

"The world is facing a global health and supply chain crisis where the ability to collaborate and coordinate across the network has become essential to society. In response to this crisis, we urgently prioritised our product focus to deliver solutions that bring speed and agility to our customers' supply chains, while also giving back to the industry with a charitable grant to support Covid-19 relief efforts," said Shabbir Dahod, president and CEO, TraceLink. "We are dedicated to helping our customers meet their compliance obligations and solve critical supply chain challenges - and will continue to make strategic business investments to further support the industry in today's new normal."

