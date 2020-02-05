UK government document talks up country's medicines manufacturing

The Department for International Trade has published a 15-page document to invite investors to ‘take a closer look’ at the UK life sciences sector.

× Expand Willy Barton / shutterstock.com

The document ‘Choose UK Life Sciences’ highlights the NHS as something that ‘truly sets the UK apart from the competition,’ highlighting its role as a partner for research, data and evidence development.

The NHS also features as one of the ‘core strengths,’ while also talking up its science base, the strength of the UK cluster, the business environment, and government and industry working in partnership – and highlighting claims the UK has the most productive science base in the G7.

Other strengths highlighted in the life sciences ecosystem include advanced therapy medicinal products, medtech, clinicial research, genomics, medicines manufacturing, health data, and genomics.

As well as describing the UK as the home of life sciences and health innovation, the document also states that: “The UK is a leading global hub for life sciences, providing tangible opportunity for inward investors to make business connections and engage in collaborations to enable commercial success.”

You can read the full Department for International Trade document, here.