UK government invests £100m in preparation for Covid-19 vaccine

The UK government has invested an additional £100 million in manufacturing capabilities in order to ensure it can respond to viruses and diseases such as Covid-19.

The government has purchased a vaccine manufacturing facility at Braintree, Essex, from nutrition company Benchmark Holdings. The funding will go towards upgrading the facility into a state-of-the-art Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult Manufacturing Innovation Centre, which can help mass produce a Covid-19 vaccine, if one is found to be successful.

The centre Is scheduled to open in 2021, at which time the government states it will have the capacity to produce millions of doses each month.

This investment follows the £93 million funding the government put into the Vaccines Manufacturing and Innovation Centre (VMIC) which is currently under construction in Oxfordshire.

Business Secretary Alok Sharma said: “We are taking all necessary steps to ensure we can vaccinate the public as soon as a successful Covid-19 vaccine becomes available.

“This new Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult Manufacturing Innovation Centre, alongside crucial investment in skills, will support our efforts to rapidly produce millions of doses of a coronavirus vaccine while ensuring the UK can respond quickly to potential future pandemics.”

The Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult will also receive an additional £4.7 million to help it develop a range of physical and virtual training facilities aimed at those working in the sector. The Centres for Advanced Therapies Training and Skills will provide skills and experience in advanced gene therapy and vaccine manufacturing, including sterile techniques for Good Manufacturing Practice which is the minimum standard that a medicines manufacturer must meet in their production processes

Matthew Durdy, CEO, Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult commented: “This commitment from government through the Vaccines Taskforce will enable continued growth and productivity in the cell and gene therapy sector, as well as providing vital resource for vaccine manufacturing and economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are delighted to be able to deploy the specialist capabilities of the Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult in such an important initiative. Accelerating the availability of COVID-19 vaccines, increasing skills and employment, and facilitating growth of the advanced medicines industry will make a valuable contribution to the recovery of the economy.”