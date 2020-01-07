Merger to strengthen PharmaLex's compliance services

Pharmaceutical consultancy provider PharmaLex Group has merged with UK-based healthcare compliance consultancy CompliMed.

× Expand Consultancy

Through the merger, both companies will extend their services in healthcare compliance in an effort, in particular through PharmaLex’s European services as a medical reviewer, information officer or certifying signatory.

“The merger with PharmaLex is a major milestone for CompliMed”, explained Dr Rina Newton, managing director, CompliMed. “We are excited to be able to strengthen the services they offer as we become part of a larger organisation with an excellent reputation and significant global footprint,” she added.

“CompliMed are a perfect fit for PharmaLex,” said Dr Thomas Dobmeyer, CEO PharmaLex. “Our strategy is to build a European service line that offers healthcare compliance in all European countries and the US. CompliMed are trusted by their customers for their high-quality standards. Having such a dependable team join PharmaLex is a real asset as both organisations are committed to outstanding service levels and delivering exceptional client solutions.”