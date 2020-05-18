UK researchers working on Covid-19 vaccine to receive £84m

Researchers working towards a Covid-19 vaccine in the UK will receive £84 million in funding, business secretary Alok Sharma has announced.

The funding is going towards researchers working on vaccines for Covid-19 at both the University of Oxford and Imperial College London.

Specifically, the University of Oxford will receive £65.5 million and Imperial College London £18.5 million.

The funding follows an agreement signed between the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, with the pharmaceutical company agreeing to make up to 30 million doses of the university’s vaccine by September, if it is successful. This is part of an overall plan to deliver 100 million doses in total.

Business Secretary Alok Sharma said: "Our scientists are at the forefront of vaccine development. This deal with AstraZeneca means that if the Oxford University vaccine works, people in the UK will get the first access to it, helping to protect thousands of lives.

The agreement will deliver 100 million doses in total, ensuring that in addition to supporting our own people, we are able to make the vaccines available to developing countries at the lowest possible cost.

The UK continues to lead the global response to find a vaccine, and the government is backing our scientists to do this as quickly as possible."

Pascal Soriot, chief executive officer, AstraZeneca, added: “AstraZeneca is at the forefront of the response to Covid-19, and we are proud to be working with Oxford University to help make this vaccine available as quickly as possible. I would like to thank HM Government for its commitment to the vaccine and welcome its leadership and generosity for its help in expanding access beyond the UK. Our company is working hard to establish parallel supply agreements with other nations and multilateral organisations to ensure fair and equitable access around the world.”